SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

