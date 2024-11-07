SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,769. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

