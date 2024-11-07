SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

