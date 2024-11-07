SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of MDY opened at $600.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $566.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $439.81 and a 52-week high of $600.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

