Spinnaker Trust Acquires New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $169.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

