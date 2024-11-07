Spinnaker Trust Purchases 385 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.