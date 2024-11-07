Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.17.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

