Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $15.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

