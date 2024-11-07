Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $140.86 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $142.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $2,005,032.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

