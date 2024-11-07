Star Holdings, a Maryland-based company primarily involved in commercial real estate properties and investments, has recently released its financial report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $91.9 million, with earnings per share amounting to $6.90.

A notable aspect impacting the earnings per share was a non-cash adjustment of $93.8 million related to the company’s investment in approximately 13.5 million shares of SAFE, resulting in an increase of $7.05 per share based on a mark-to-market evaluation at the end of the quarter.

During the same quarter, Star Holdings recorded $6.1 million in land revenues, derived from the sale of 31 lots at Magnolia Green. Additionally, the company reported income from real estate sales amounting to $3.7 million from the final two condominium closings at the Asbury Ocean Club.

Interested parties can access further details regarding Star Holdings’ financial performance, assets, and operations in the Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024. This report is available for download on Star Holdings’ official website or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s online platform.

Star Holdings remains focused on generating value for its shareholders through proactive asset management and strategic asset sales. The company aims to optimize cash flows within its portfolio, which includes interests in the Asbury Park Waterfront, the Magnolia Green residential development projects, and other real estate properties and loans earmarked for monetization.

For more information about Star Holdings and its portfolio, individuals can visit the company’s official website. The company also provides contact information for further inquiries, including a direct line to Pearse Hoffmann, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets & Investor Relations.

The financial results and strategic direction outlined by Star Holdings demonstrate the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and actively managing its diverse portfolio to maximize returns.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

