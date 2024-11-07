STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.7 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.