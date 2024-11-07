Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (AAP, AB, AEP, AEVA, AIZ, AOMR, APAM, APP, ARM, AUDC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 7th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $41.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $144.00 to $159.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $118.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $173.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $45.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $144.00 to $138.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $119.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.75 to $5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $3.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.40 to $3.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$295.00 to C$285.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $122.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $6.00 to $7.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $111.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $290.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $285.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $225.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $104.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $271.00 to $351.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $370.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $295.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $223.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $97.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $6.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $84.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $455.00 to $459.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $181.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $626.00 to $690.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $610.00 to $700.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $690.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $123.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $203.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $180.00 to $190.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $31.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $98.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $78.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $306.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $19.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $16.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $560.00 to $680.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $330.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $270.00 to $276.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $17.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $12.75 to $12.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $39.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $196.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $178.00 to $198.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $197.00 to $218.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $102.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $86.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $229.00 to $246.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $52.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $11.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $225.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $205.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $77.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $88.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $179.00 to $170.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $164.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $140.00 to $145.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $4.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 490 ($6.38). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $112.00 to $113.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $2.25 to $1.75. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $175.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $182.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $186.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $104.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $11.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

