StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.