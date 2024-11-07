StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

