StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 9.8 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

