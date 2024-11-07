StockNews.com Downgrades Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Hold

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 20.4 %

NASDAQ WLFC traded up $36.95 on Wednesday, hitting $217.79. 112,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,886. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,288.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $190,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,723.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,288.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,903 shares of company stock worth $4,123,692. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

