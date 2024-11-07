Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 42,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 762,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $697.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.