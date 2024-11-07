Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $2.32 on Top Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Strong token can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00003071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $320,818.56 and approximately $97,721.02 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

