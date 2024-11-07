Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SMMT opened at $20.89 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of -0.92.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.