SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Announces Earnings Results

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03, reports. The business had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.68 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.
SunOpta Stock Performance
Shares of SOY opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. SunOpta has a one year low of C$5.23 and a one year high of C$10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.
About SunOpta
