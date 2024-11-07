SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Announces Earnings Results

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03, reports. The business had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.68 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SOY opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. SunOpta has a one year low of C$5.23 and a one year high of C$10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Get SunOpta alerts:

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.