Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given “Sell” Rating at Glj Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Glj Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.78 price target on the energy company’s stock. Glj Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $11.66. 12,354,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $40,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,036.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $40,360.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,036.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,840 shares of company stock worth $2,755,487 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.