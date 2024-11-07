Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.94 EPS

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.00 by ($9.94), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 51,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $637.20.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

