Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 1721408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.18.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Superior Plus Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$578.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,440.00%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.