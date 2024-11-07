Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 880241188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.
Supply@ME Capital Company Profile
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
