Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $265,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at $56,104,187.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $40,410.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $77,228,422.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $265,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,952,129 shares in the company, valued at $56,104,187.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,334 shares of company stock worth $15,162,663 over the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

