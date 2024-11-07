Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.29% from the stock’s current price.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 297,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,382. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,614,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

