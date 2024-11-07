Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

TCMD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

TCMD opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $347.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

