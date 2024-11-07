Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lifted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,423,000 after acquiring an additional 122,828 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

