Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.60 and last traded at $196.82. Approximately 3,418,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,453,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after purchasing an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,738,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,104,000 after buying an additional 1,206,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after buying an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

