Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

TNDM traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 368.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 20.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

