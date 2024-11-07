TD Cowen Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $50.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,582,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.