TD Securities Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $19.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

EGO stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,374,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after buying an additional 1,240,732 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,992,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $6,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

