TD Securities Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$88.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.00.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 2.0 %
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones
In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
