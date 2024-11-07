TD Securities Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$88.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SJ traded down C$1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 206,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$71.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

