Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,217,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,095,627 shares.The stock last traded at $40.87 and had previously closed at $49.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $153,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $306,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

