Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.24.

Shares of THC stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. 261,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,203 shares of company stock valued at $17,451,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

