The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $827,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $827,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,114.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

