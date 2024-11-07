The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $661.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $614.00 to $661.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.63.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of GS opened at $595.98 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $319.66 and a 12 month high of $598.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.