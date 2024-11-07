The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lowered by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $162.53. 535,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock valued at $65,610,975 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

