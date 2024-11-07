The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 2.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.