The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

DIS opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

