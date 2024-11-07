Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.29. The company had a trading volume of 529,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $127.68 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,684,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,893,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,525,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

