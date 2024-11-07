TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
TIM Price Performance
TIM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 429,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. TIM has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
