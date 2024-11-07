TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Given New $137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TKO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,017. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

