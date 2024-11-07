TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $443.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $491.00 to $443.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

BLD stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.81. 79,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,692. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $262.64 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 81,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

