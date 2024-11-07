Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 24,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,549. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $94,996.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,104. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock valued at $289,812. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

