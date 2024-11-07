Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.29. 51,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $193.60 and a 52 week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.