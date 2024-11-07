Trademark Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Trademark Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HTAB opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

