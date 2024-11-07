Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.89 and traded as low as C$2.58. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 10,399 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.10.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Featured Stories

