Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:TRN opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 529,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

