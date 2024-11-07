Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TFPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

