Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.74), with a volume of 23041807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.80).

Several brokerages recently commented on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,914.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

